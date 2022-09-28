68,493 Shares in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Separately, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -15.60%.

FAT Brands Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

