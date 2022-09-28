732 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.