855 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

