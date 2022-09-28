925 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:MATX opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,305 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

