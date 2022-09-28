Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 403014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

