Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

