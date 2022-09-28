Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,485 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

