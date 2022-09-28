Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

