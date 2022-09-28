Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. 75,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

