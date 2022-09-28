Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lennar
In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lennar Price Performance
Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. 75,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.