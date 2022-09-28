ACENT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.52 Million (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACENT was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars.

