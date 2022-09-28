Adams Wealth Management Acquires 993 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.