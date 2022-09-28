Adams Wealth Management Buys 1,124 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 639,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,747,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.