Adams Wealth Management Sells 538 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 52,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LTC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.