Adams Wealth Management Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. 531,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

