adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.45

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and traded as low as $120.86. adidas shares last traded at $123.35, with a volume of 1,048 shares.
adidas Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
