Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 1,156.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Advanced Merger Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

AMPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 225,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,651. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

