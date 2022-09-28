African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 36,383 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

