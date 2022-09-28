Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.03

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.03 and traded as high as $50.91. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 449,878 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Agilysys Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

