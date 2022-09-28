AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.44.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

