AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.44.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
