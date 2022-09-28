AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.44.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

About AIM ImmunoTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.