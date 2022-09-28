Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 100639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aimia Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

