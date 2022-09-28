Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.38. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

