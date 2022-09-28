Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 287553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.