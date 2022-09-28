Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,493. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

