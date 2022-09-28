Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $51.00. The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 29667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

