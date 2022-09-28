Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Alico has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 298.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 298.5%.

Alico stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alico has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alico will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 263.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 83.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

