ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.76

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

ALLETE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

