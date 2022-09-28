Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 284.2% in September

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
ERH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,727. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
