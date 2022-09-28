Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.60 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,080,705 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

