Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $133.94. 16,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 436,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,204,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,096,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

