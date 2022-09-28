Alpha Quark Token Price Hits $1.12 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $33.54 million and $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

