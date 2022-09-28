American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.08

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,573,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,432,000 after acquiring an additional 180,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

