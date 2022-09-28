American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Institutional Trading of American Century Low Volatility ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.10% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.