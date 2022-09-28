American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 8.6% Higher

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.03. 351,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 479,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
American Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71. The firm has a market cap of C$421.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
