American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the August 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 854,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,213. American Premium Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

American Premium Mining Company Profile

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

