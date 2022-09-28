Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

