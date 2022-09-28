ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.98

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

