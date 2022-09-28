Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.75

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.70. Anaergia shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Anaergia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Articles

