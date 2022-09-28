Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $131.70

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

