Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $159.09

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

