Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 100.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.