Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $14.25

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,622 shares of company stock valued at $858,196. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. Fastly has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

