Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target at $223.00

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Schindler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

