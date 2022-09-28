Analyzing Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -667.20% -12.80% -10.90% Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.50 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.82 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -10.43

This table compares Alexco Resource and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexco Resource presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 622.22%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Platinum Group Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

