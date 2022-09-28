Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of AEHL opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

