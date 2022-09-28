Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $841.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.