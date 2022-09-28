Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.99. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.20).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

