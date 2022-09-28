Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.99. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.20).
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.