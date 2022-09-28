Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

