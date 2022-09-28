Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

