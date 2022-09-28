Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RITM opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

