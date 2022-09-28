Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

